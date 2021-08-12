Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Delta Apparel worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DLA opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.83. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

