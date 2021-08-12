Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NPO stock opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

