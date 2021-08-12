Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Director Sells $310,808.34 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Director Richard H. Scheller sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $310,808.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

