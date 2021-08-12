Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells $345,738.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARW opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after buying an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

