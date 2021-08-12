IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $378,214.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $665.32 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.67.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.80.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.
