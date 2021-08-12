IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $378,214.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $665.32 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

