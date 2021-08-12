TD Securities Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$46.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PWCDF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.