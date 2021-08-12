Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

