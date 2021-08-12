Rotork’s (RTOXF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. Rotork has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

