D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 14,697 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

