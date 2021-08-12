UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

