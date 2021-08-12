UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.