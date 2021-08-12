Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $12.77 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

