Contrasting Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Mitchells & Butlers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.80 $24.40 million $1.71 31.56 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 0.26% -6.66% 1.27% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brinker International and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 5 15 0 2.75 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $72.05, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Brinker International beats Mitchells & Butlers on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

