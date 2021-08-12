MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $743,710.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $747.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.24. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $3,351,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
