MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $743,710.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $747.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.24. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $3,351,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

