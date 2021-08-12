Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

