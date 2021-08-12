Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year High at $347.28

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $347.28 and last traded at $344.33, with a volume of 3860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.76.
BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.78.
In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 218,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
