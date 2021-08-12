Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year High at $347.28

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $347.28 and last traded at $344.33, with a volume of 3860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.76.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 218,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

