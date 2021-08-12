CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Trading Up 5.6%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.53. Approximately 222,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 259,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBM. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

The company has a market cap of C$697.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

