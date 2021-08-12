Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.27

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 16201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

