The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $520.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70), with a volume of 148557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market cap of £892.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

