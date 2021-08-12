Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Puma (PUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Puma (ETR: PUM) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

8/2/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €114.60 ($134.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.30 ($118.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.30 ($118.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/6/2021 – Puma was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/1/2021 – Puma was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/1/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.30 ($118.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Puma was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PUM opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.92. Puma Se has a 52-week low of €64.66 ($76.07) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

