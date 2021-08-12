Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 4,044 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

