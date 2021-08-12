Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 89.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of ITT by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $223,809,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NYSE:ITT opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

