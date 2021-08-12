Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 124,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

