Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 908.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

