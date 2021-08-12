Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,136,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 183,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $656,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,451,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after acquiring an additional 571,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.