Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $953.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

