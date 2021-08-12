Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

