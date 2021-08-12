Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 27.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

