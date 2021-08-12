Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 193.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

