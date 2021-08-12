D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKFN opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

