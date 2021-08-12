D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,907 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,532 shares of company stock worth $39,723. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.