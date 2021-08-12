D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $336,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $239.61 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.12. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

