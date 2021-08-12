iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

ILIAF opened at $202.00 on Monday. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $147.25 and a fifty-two week high of $215.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

