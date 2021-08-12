Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

