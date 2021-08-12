Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $557.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

