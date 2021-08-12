Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

