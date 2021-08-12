Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

