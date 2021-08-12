Richard Waldo Scott Sells 9,166 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:L opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

