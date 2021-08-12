Richard Waldo Scott Sells 9,166 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:L opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.
L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Loews
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
