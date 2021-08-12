CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Sells $807,680.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMS opened at $63.19 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

