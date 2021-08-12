CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Sells $807,680.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CMS opened at $63.19 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
