Financial Analysis: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.66% 5.33% 0.43% Capital Bancorp 20.72% 23.18% 1.89%

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.07 $4.60 million N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.06 $25.82 million $1.87 12.66

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capital Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AmeriServ Financial and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.32%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Risk and Volatility

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

