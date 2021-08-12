Head-To-Head Contrast: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perpetua Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 3 0 2.33

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 156.18%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $30.82, suggesting a potential upside of 91.56%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.84 AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.53 $953.00 million $2.38 6.76

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

