$0.11 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 6.14.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 45.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 395,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

