Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $342.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 387934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a market cap of £932.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

