NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,553.05

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,553.05 ($20.29) and last traded at GBX 1,545 ($20.19), with a volume of 23250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market cap of £724.85 million and a P/E ratio of 391.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £338.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

