Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $568.00

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 566.19 ($7.40), with a volume of 44815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560.50 ($7.32).

SYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 800.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 524.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

