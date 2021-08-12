D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 104,296 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,296 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.