American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Position Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $731.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

