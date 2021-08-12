Morgan Stanley Has $17.26 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.