Morgan Stanley Sells 51,313 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 295.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

