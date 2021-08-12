Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.13% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,098,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.