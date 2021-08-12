BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGIO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

BGIO stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $16.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 208.17%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

